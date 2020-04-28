Municipal Theater underground metro station gets ready for the public to visit

Earlier, the MAUR on April 13 handed over a 2,177-square-meter green site in Lam Son Square, behind the HCMC Opera House in District 1 to the city's Infrastructure Management Center under the management of Department of Construction. The construction was completed 137 days earlier than planned.



The terminal B1 is 190 meters long and 26 meters wide. The first floor includes a lobby, ticket booths, automatic ticket gates, and an information room.

The second and fourth floors are stations where metro stop to pick up or drop off passengers.

The third floor consists of a storage, a disaster control center, rest area, electrical equipment rooms,ventilation and air-conditioning systems, sewage pumping system and ventilation shafts.

The MAUR and relevant units will continue to speed up the construction of metro railway, electrical warning signage. Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien metro project is expected to run in 2021

The Metro Line 1 which runs between Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and Suoi Tien Theme Park in District 9 has a 17.1km elevated section and 2.6km underground section and 14 stations, 11 of them elevated and 3 underground of Ben Thanh, Ba Son and City Opera House.

The municipal Opera House and Ba Son terminals are parts of the underground construction package CP1b of Ho Chi Minh City’s first-ever metro route.





The elevated station The green site on the underground terminal in front of the HCMC Opera House A section of the metro line 1 crossing Saigon river The elevated station in District 2 \ The elevated station in front of Saigon Hi-Tech Park in District 9 Map of the terminal B1



By Quoc Hung - Translated by Kim Khanh