National Assembly, People's Council deputy election begins across city

All preparations in polling sites across the city for the election were basically completed in previous days.



This year’s election is organized in a difficult situation that is different to previous years due to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak. Local authorities and people have joined hands to ensure safety for the election day.

HCMC has more than 5.58 million voters HCMC has 50 National Assembly candidates in 10 constituencies. Voters will elect three among five candidates from a constituency. The total number of HCMC’s NA deputies will be 30. The city has 158 candidates for the election of People's Councils at all levels in 32 constituencies. Voters will go to the polls to choose three among five nominees from a constituency. The total number of local people’s representatives will be 95. In addition, voters will go to the polls to choose their 40 representatives from 67 candidates for the People's Council of Thu Duc City; 170 deputies among 284 nominees in the People's Councils of five rural districts; 1,838 deputies among 3,043 candidates for the People's Councils of wards and towns. A young constituent goes to the polling site.



According to prevention and control measures during the election issued by the functional departments, voters must follow the following guidelines:

- Completing health declaration - Strictly implementing the “5K” message introduced by the Ministry of Health, including Khau trang (facemask) - Khu khuan (disinfection) - Khoang cach (distance) - Khong tu tap (no gathering) – Khai bao y te (health declaration). - Encouraging voters to submit health declaration within 24 hours before going to the polling sites. - Putting trash and used face masks in the garbage bins - Covering mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing - Immediately informing of the symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty breathing - Using own pens, rulers











