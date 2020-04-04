Nearly 12,000 lottery ticket vendors in HCMC to receive financial aid

Department Director Le Minh Tan yesterday submitted the financial aid plan to the People’s Committee. The Department planned to spend around VND 9 billion taken from the city’s state budget, the Fund for the poor and the fund for Covid-19 prevention to support nearly 12,000 lottery ticket sellers affected by the Covid-19.



After Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc approved the Ministry of Finance’s proposal to stop issuance of lottery ticket within 15 days since April 1 to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, the Department of Labor, Invalid and Social Affairs proposed financial aid to vendors because most lottery ticket vendors are poor earning a living by solely selling lottery tickets.

Statistically, the city has 11,947 lottery ticket vendors including 7,732 female vendors, said Mr. Tan. Of them, 6,778 are permanent residents in the city while 5,173 are temporary people.

Regarding their economic condition, 719 lottery ticket vendors are from poor households while 1,204 are from families whose economic condition is on close to poverty line and 1,216 receive monthly financial aid.

Most of vendors live in districts 8, Cu Chi and Binh Tan.

By Manh Hoa - Translated by Uyen Phuong