Nearly 214,000 self-employed workers receive financial support

The second financial package of Ho Chi Minh City targeted six groups. As for the self-employed workers, each person was supported VND1.5 million (US$65).



From July 16, the city will target 92,000 employees who lost or suspended their jobs but are not eligible for unemployment benefits.

Around 11,500 self-employed workers are currently conducting the social distancing order at isolation, lockdown areas or returned their hometown who will receive the financial support when they come back to the city or the isolation and lockdown are removed.

A self-employed worker in District 5 receives financial support. (Photo: Cao Thang)



98 percent of self-employed workers have been received the financial support package so far and the city completes the financial assistance for self-employed ones.

The contents were shared at an online meeting yesterday related to summing up the activities of the department in the first six months of the year and implementing the financial support package of VND886 billion (US$38.5 million) to those people affected by Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr. Le Minh Tan asked the Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs Sub-divisions of Thu Duc City and 21 districts to speed up the disbursement of the support package for the other groups.

Particularly, nearly 68,000 employees working at enterprises had to suspend their work contract or take leaves without salary and nearly 24,000 employees were terminated work contract not being eligible for unemployment benefits will receive financial support in advance July 25.

Besides that, the financial support package will also target 60,000 business points at traditional markets and around 10,000 business owners who temporarily ceased their activities.

Up to now, the city has supported VND9.6 billion (US$417,000) to 5,200 workers in the enterprises being halted or lost their jobs, 2,145 small trade owners and nearly 1,400 business points.

By Manh Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong