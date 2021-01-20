  1. Ho Chi Minh City

Nearly 3,000 drivers revoked their licenses in 2020

SGGP
The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport coordinated with the functional agencies to discover 47 motorbike and five automobile drivers with their invalid driving licenses and 533 ineligible documents for examination among 3,132 verified driving licenses in 2020.

Nearly 3,000 drivers revoked their licenses in 2020

Of these, around 2,978 drivers had been revoked their licenses.

As this reason, the Municipal Department of Transport yesterday proposed to the Ministry of Transport to urgently complete the regulations related to training, driving tests and driving licenses to ensure the strictness and flexible mechanism for transport businesses.
Besides, the department also requested the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam to provide online public service software at level four for implementation of issuing new driving licenses in the city.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more