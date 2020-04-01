  1. Ho Chi Minh City

Nearly 5,000 preschool teachers, laborers receive financial aids

SGGP
The Ho Chi Minh City Labor Union yesterday gave gifts to 140 preschool teachers and laborers with financial hardship in District 8.

The city Labor Union gives gifts to 140 preschool teachers and laborers with financial hardship (Photo: SGGP)

The city Labor Union gives gifts to 140 preschool teachers and laborers with financial hardship (Photo: SGGP)

Each gift worth VND1.2 million was given to teachers and laborers who were affected by Covid-19.
So far, as of March 31, the union has given financial aids to nearly 5,000 preschool teachers in private-run schools who have been on unemployment due to Covid-19.
Moreover, to help laborers affected by Covid-19 to overcome difficulties during this time, 93 land lords in districts 9, 12, Thu Duc and Tan Binh lowered the rent because the coronavirus crisis has disproportionately affected lower-wage workers.
On the same day, the Saigon Water Corporation (Sawaco), a major water supplier in Ho Chi Minh City, announced to exempt water fee for poor and near-poor households and quarantine areas in three months.

By Thai Phuong - Translated by Uyen Phuong

Tags:

Other news

See more