Nearly 5,000 preschool teachers, laborers receive financial aids

Each gift worth VND1.2 million was given to teachers and laborers who were affected by Covid-19.



So far, as of March 31, the union has given financial aids to nearly 5,000 preschool teachers in private-run schools who have been on unemployment due to Covid-19.

Moreover, to help laborers affected by Covid-19 to overcome difficulties during this time, 93 land lords in districts 9, 12, Thu Duc and Tan Binh lowered the rent because the coronavirus crisis has disproportionately affected lower-wage workers.

On the same day, the Saigon Water Corporation (Sawaco), a major water supplier in Ho Chi Minh City, announced to exempt water fee for poor and near-poor households and quarantine areas in three months.





By Thai Phuong - Translated by Uyen Phuong