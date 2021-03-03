Nearly 5,000 youths of HCMC enter military service

Among them, 2.5 percent of the recruits are party members and around 41.95 percent of youth hold intermediate level, college and university degrees.



According to the Ho Chi Minh City Military Services Council, ceremonies to welcome for new soldiers entering military service did not take place in Thu Duc City and some districts due to the current Covid-19 pandemic situation. All recruits strictly conducted medical declaration and were tested for SARS-CoV-2 before handover ceremony.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Mr. Nguyen Van Nen offers flowers to enlistees.



Attending in the ceremony were Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Mr. Nguyen Van Nen; Senior Lieutenant General Mr. Vo Minh Luong, Deputy Minister of Defense; Major General Le Tan Toi, Deputy Minister of Public Security; Major General Nguyen Truong Thang, Commander of Military Region 7; Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Mr. Nguyen Thanh Phong; Major General Nguyen Van Nam, Commander of the HCMC High Command and a participation of 468 newly- recruited soldiers from District 5, 6, 7, 11 and Go Vap, Tan Binh and Binh Thanh districts.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Mr. Nguyen Thanh Phong offers flowers and congratulates the new soldiers at the seeing-off ceremony.



On this morning, the Thu Duc City’s Military Services Council also held enlistment reception and handover ceremonies in the three places with a participation of 527 recruits.

Additionally, the seeing-off-ceremonies for enlistees in localities must take place quickly with the maximum time of 20 minutes and minimize their relatives in seeing off ceremonies.This morning, the recruit reception and handover ceremony was solemnly held at Hung Vuong High School in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 5.Leaders offered flowers and congratulated the new soldiers at the seeing-off ceremony. After the ceremony, they will perform military services in the army.In order to encourage the recruits, the Thu Duc City’s Military Services Council collaborated with 34 wards to grant VND4 million (US$174) in cash for each person.This morning, 168 young people set off for military service in District 11.Some photos at seeing-off-ceremonies for enlistees in Ho Chi Minh City's districts and Thu Duc City this morning: