During these days, the Steering Committee for Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control of Ward 1, Tan Binh District has given medicine bags for coronavirus infectious cases every time, contributing to helping the patients soon recover from the disease.

Almost them were vaccinated with the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine (Vero Cell) on August 15.From July 22 to August 15, Ho Chi Minh City had performed the vaccination for 3,589,489 people and all of them were in safe health after getting vaccinated.Each medicine bag contains Paracetamol 500g, Acetylcysteine, Multivitamin, oral rinse, Natri Clorid 0,9%, vitamin C effervesce tablets Uscadimin C1g and facial masks.The Covid-19 patients with symptoms will be given medical instructions and the severe infections will be urgently sent to hospitals following the regulations.

By Thanh Son- Translated by Huyen Huong