Nearly US$12 mln donated to Covid-19 prevention and control fund

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Ms.To Thi Bich Chau speaks at the ceremony



Attending the event were Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Ms.To Thi Bich Chau, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Mr. Duong Anh Duc and representatives of units, businesses and individuals who supported and responded to the program of buying Covid-19 vaccines.

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City received a donation to buy Covid-19 vaccine



The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has timely distributed cash, supplies and equipment to people in the anti-pandemic efforts and provided more than VND180 billion (US$7.8 million) to the above- mentioned subjects including unemployed workers.

Chairwoman To Thi Bich Chau praised donation and companionship of the city authorities, the people and ethnic groups last year in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.For a new phase of anti-pandemic and the needs of vaccination for medical workers, people in the anti-pandemic efforts, lonely elderly, disabled people, poor and near poor households, the people with difficult circumstances, many individuals, units, organizations and businesses have actively contacted the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City to register to buy vaccines.On behalf of the city leaders, Vice Chairman of the Municipal People's Committee Mr. Duong Anh Duc expressed his respect for the timely contributions of the residents in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.On the occasion, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City continued to call on the city residents, units, organizations and businesses to support the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control fund to buy vaccines for the priority cases.

