Netherlands ready to support HCMC in projects against flooding

At the meeting, the city leader expressed his pleasure at good friendly and cooperative relations between Vietnam and the Netherlands, especially since the establishment of the diplomatic ties in 1973 and strategic partnership relations in water management and climate change adaptation in 2010.The Netherlands is currently the major trading partner and the eighth largest foreign investor of Ho Chi Minh City with 153 projects having the total investment capital of nearly US$2 billion.On the base of the desire to strengthen the mutual cooperation in the fields of climate change adaptation and sustainable agricultural development, HCMC has made efforts to materialize the potential cooperation, notably the public-private partnerships (PPP) initiative for the Sustainable Greater Ho Chi Minh City Flood Protection Scheme.As for Mr. Elsbeth Akkerman, she highly appreciated achievements of Ho Chi Minh City in the fields of urban infrastructure and public transport development.Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular are still the top destination for Dutch businesses. The Netherlands is ready to support Ho Chi Minh City in smart city, anti-flooding projects and transfer of advanced construction technology, affirmed the Dutch ambassador.

By Van Do- Translated by Huyen Huong