New coach station needs difficulty clearance to come into operation

The city Department of Planning and Investment has been proposed to guide Samco to get business location registration certificate as per regulations.

In addition, the Transport Department suggested Samco to take the initiative in working with the Land Price Assessment Council, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment, the Department of Planning and Investment, the Department of Finance and relevant agencies to fully implement legal procedures according to regulations. The company should also prepare for the new coach station's synchronous and efficient operation.



The Department of Transport has listed the new Mien Dong Coach Station as one of major projects in the city, which should be built soon and put into operation in the second quarter this year to contribute in improving traffic infrastructure in the eastern part of the city and easing traffic jam in the areas surrounding the existing Mien Dong Coach Station in Binh Thanh District.

At present, the new coach station has basically met all material infrastructure conditions for coming into operation and removal of the old Mien Dong Coach Station.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Phuong Ho