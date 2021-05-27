New Covid-19 outbreak in religious mission relates to 16 districts

Medical workers are taking samples at a residential area (Photo: SGGP)

Local authorities in Thu Duc City and districts 1, 3, 4, 5, 10, 12, Hoc Mon, Binh Thanh, Go Vap , Phu Nhuan, Tan Binh, Tan Phu, Nha Be, Binh Tan, and Binh Chanh have made lists of contacts of Covid-19 infected people and health workers rushed to these residential areas to carry out tests.

Gia Dinh People Hospital yesterday discovered three people who were tested positive for SARS-CoV2. According to epidemiological investigation, they are members of the religious mission at 415/ 8/4 Nguyen Van Cong Street in Go Vap District.

This morning, additional 25 new suspected Covid-19 people were recorded and 67 people are contacts F1. Twenty-three test results came out to be negative.

The city health sector has mobilized all health workers to take part in creating zones for coronavirus patients, taking samples and tracing contacts.

In related news, local administrations in districts have sealed off some residential areas where positive members of the religion mission are residing. For instance, the people’s committee in ward 3 in Go Vap District temporarily blocked two alleys 415 and 456 Nguyen Van Cong and sent five people to the district’s centralized isolation areas.

Sixty-two residents in the alley 415 Nguyen Van Cong and 42 dwellers in 456 Nguyen Van Cong were tested. Thirty people in the alley 891 Nguyen Kiem were undergoing tests also.



Chairman of the city People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong at the meeting (Photo: SGGP)



At the meeting (Photo: SGGP) Go Vap District authority extended tracing contact F1 yesterday night after receiving the test result from Gia Dinh People Hospital.

Director of District 12 Medical Center Nguyen Dang Tuyen said that through tracing F1 cases relating to a couple infected with Covid-19 in Thanh Loc Ward, the center has taken 74 samples for tests.

The center's medical workers and functional forces arrived at Moscow Tower apartment in Tan Thoi Nhat Ward where 900 people are residing and one building at Quang Trung Software Park with more than 400 staffs and employees to take samples for testing because one member of the religious mission in Go Vap has contacted people here, said Dr.Tuyen.

Medical workers are still taking samples for nearly 1,000 people at Son Ky 1 apartment building in Tan Phu District.

This morning, the health clinic in District 1 confirmed one suspected case of Covid-19, a chef at five-star Sheraton Hotel. Competent authorities have temporarily blocked off the hotel, been finding all contacts of the chef.

Sheraton Hotel has been blocked off following a suspected Covid-19 case

According to Prof. Dr. Nguyen Tan Binh, director of the Department of Health in HCMC, the city also recorded nine cases of laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases on the Ashico Victoria ship with Panama nationality. The remaining eight crew members have been isolated at the ship.

The ship with 17 Vietnamese crew on board departed from Kakinada in India to Ho Chi Minh City on May 26. The ship has been anchoring in the Southern Province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau.

The Department of Health has proposed the Port Authority of Ho Chi Minh City not to allow ships from coronavirus-hit countries such as India to dock at ports in the city to reduce the risk of disease spread.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan