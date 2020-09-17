New Eastern Bus Station to officially operate in October





According to the journey to and from



Vehicles moving to HCMC - Long Thanh - Dau Giay Expressway will be depart from the new Eastern Bus Station and travel through route Hoang Huu Nam Street - D400 Road – the National Highway No.1 - the U-turn in front of the City Martyrs Cemetery - National Highway 1 - Hanoi Highway - Road D1 of Saigon Hi-Tech Park - Road D2 of Saigon Hi-Tech Park - Phu Huu Bridge – Ring Road No.2 (Vo Chi Cong Street) - Phu Huu Roundabout heading to HCMC - Long Thanh - Dau Giay Expressway - the boundary road between HCMC and Dong Nai Province and vice versa.



The new Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station is located in Long Binh Ward, District 9 and Binh Thang Ward, Di An Town, Binh Duong Province.







By Quoc Hung – Translated by Huyen Huong