

Located at the border between District 9 in Ho Chi Minh City and Di An Town in Binh Duong Province, the new Eastern Coach Station will play an important role in the transportation connecting the city with localities across the country as well as in the economic development of the highly interactive and innovation district to the East Ho Chi Minh City.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC, Vo Van Hoan highlighted all participants for their efforts and achievements during the long-term construction projects.



The southern hub has all modes of transport, including air, river,sea,land, rail and metro. The inauguration of the new coach station that would replace the current overcrowded structure shows the development of the fast growing city, he said.

The new bus station with 2 underground floors and 4 elevated floors is designed as a complex of office, service, trade, logistics and entertainment. It is expected to serve about 21,000 passengers per day with 1,200 buses departing, more than 7 million passengers each year. It will increase to 52,000 passengers and over 1,800 buses on peak days.

The first phase of the station which was invested at a total capital of VND700 billion (US$29 million) has been put into operation, offering 24 trans-provincial bus route linking the city with the central province of Quang Tri and Northern provinces.

Passengers can purchase coach tickets online at www.vexemiendong.com.vn , over the hotline 0368.292.292 , or at the new and old bus stations.

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC, Vo Van Hoan attends the ribbon-cutting ceremony . Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC, Vo Van Hoan sees the design model of the new bus station. The logistic area At the inauguration ceremony A corner of the new coach station Park in front of the bus station Coach waiting hall Coach parking area



By Quoc Hung, Quang Khoa - Translated by Kim Khanh