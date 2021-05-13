Newly-elected PM has first meeting with HCMC’s leaders

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting with leaders of Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

On the morning of May 13, PM Pham Minh Chinh, Member of the Politburo, as the head of the Government delegation had a meeting with HCMC.



The delegation includes Mr. Truong Hoa Binh, Former Member of the Politburo, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister; Mr. Le Minh Khai, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Prime Minister; Mr. Le Van Thanh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Prime Minister; Mr. Tran Van Son, Chairman of the Government Office; Mr. Nguyen Chi Dung, Minister of Planning and Investment; Mr. Nguyen Van The, Minister of Transport; Mr. Tran Hong Ha, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment; Mr. Nguyen Manh Hung, Minister of Information and Communications; Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Minister of Construction.



On the side of the government of HCMC, there were Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Member of the Politburo, Secretary of HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Nguyen Thanh Phong, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC; Ms. Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Chairwoman of the People's Council of HCMC; Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee.



Speaking at the opening of the meeting, PM Pham Minh Chinh said that HCMC was the first locality that the Government visited and worked with after being consolidated.



According to the PM, based on reports and proposals of HCMC, the Government Standing Committee and relevant Government members had discussed thoroughly. In this meeting, the Government and HCMC would discuss issues of mutual concern to seek solutions.



“The contents of the meeting are numerous and rich, requiring high quality, so it is recommended that all participants focus their minds and thoughts on discussing and addressing directly the issues," the PM stated clearly the spirit of the meeting.



Reporting to the delegation, Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong expressed his honor when the PM, deputy prime ministers, and the Government delegation had prioritized HCMC as the first locality in the country to meet after taking the position of the heads of the Government.



"This is a great motivation and encouragement for HCMC to carry out the task of socio-economic development in the coming time," Mr. Nguyen Thanh Phong affirmed and informed the delegation about the socio-economic situation, as well as the goals and tasks of the city in the coming time.





Mr. Nguyen Thanh Phong, Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, speaks at the meeting with PM Pham Minh Chinh. (Photo: SGGP)

Especially, he proposed and recommended the Government some contents to ensure the development of HCMC in the coming time. Among these contents are recommendations involving the hierarchy and decentralization for HCMC; difficulties and problems, along with proposals related to the implementation of Resolution No.54/2017 of the National Assembly on piloting specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC; the equitization and operation of State-owned enterprises.



At the same time, HCMC also made specific recommendations on medium-term public investment from 2021 to 2025, including the proposal to add medium-term capital from the central budget to support the city to balance investment capital for key construction projects and projects with regional connectivity, which are significant for the promotion of fast and sustainable socio-economic development.



Especially, there are also many proposals related to Thu Duc City, including the approval for the building of specific projects, mechanisms, and policies to develop Thu Duc City; infrastructure development and investment attraction to develop Thu Duc City, along with the proposal to resolve and accelerate the phase two of the Intel Products Vietnam Project.

By Staff writers – Translated by Thuy Doan