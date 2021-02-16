Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2021 opens one more day

Although the opening ceremony of Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2021 did not take place as planned due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the flower street has received many praises from residents and visitors over the past seven days.



Saigontourist Group has really well coordinated with relevant departments, agencies and units in pandemic prevention task such as arranging 10 lanes for visitors to line up at a certain distance, equipping eight automatic hand sanitizer machines at the entrance gates, 40 hand sanitizer points along the flower street, more than 100 instruction boards and continuously displaying 5K instructional clips.



However, because the flower street has only opened daily for public from 8a.m. to 5p.m. and the number of visitors to the flower street has been limited due to distancing regulations, many people and tourists have not had chances to visit this flower show.



Over the past seven days, the flower street has received more than 76,000 visitors; most of residents and visitors well conducted pandemic prevention regulations and regularly washed hands with hand sanitizer gel, checked temperature and did not take off facial masks when taking photos.

By Thuy Binh, Kim Loan- Translated by Huyen Huong