Nguyen Huu Canh Street upgrading project to be completed on April 30

This is a key project of the city, being started work in October 2019, with a total investment of VND473 billion (US$20.5 million), including VND370 billion (US$16 million) for construction and equipment installation costs.The Nguyen Huu Canh Street upgrading project is expected to contribute to reducing traffic congestion and flooding in the street over the past ten years as well as ease traffic pressure at the eastern gateway to the city.
The project has been implemented with a goal of improving traffic, water drainage and urban beauty.
The 3.2-kilometer-long project consists of items such as water drainage system improvement, lighting system installation, tree planting, technical infrastructure works and repair of the soundproof walls of Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden, Thi Nghe 2 Bridge, Van Thanh 2 Bridge and Thu Thiem Bridge.