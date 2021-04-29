Nguyen Huu Canh Street upgrading project to be completed on April 30

Nguyen Huu Canh Street (Photo: VOV)

The 3.2-kilometer-long project consists of items such as water drainage system improvement, lighting system installation, tree planting, technical infrastructure works and repair of the soundproof walls of Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden, Thi Nghe 2 Bridge, Van Thanh 2 Bridge and Thu Thiem Bridge.



This is a key project of the city, being started work in October 2019, with a total investment of VND473 billion (US$20.5 million), including VND370 billion (US$16 million) for construction and equipment installation costs.The project has been implemented with a goal of improving traffic, water drainage and urban beauty.