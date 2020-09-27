Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Scholarship Program marks its 30 years of operation

The events aims to mark the 11th Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress for the 2020-2025 term, the 90th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam Women Union, 110th birthday anniversary of revolutionary heroine and martyr Nguyen Thi Minh Khai.



Speaking at the meeting, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front's Ho Chi Minh City chapter, To Thi Bich Chau highly appreciated effort of the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union in mobilizing resources for the program to assist needy students and expressed her thanks to sponsors for their contribution and donation in the program.

Since its launch in 1990, the program has offered 263,192 scholarships worth more than VND179 billion (US$7.45 million) to students with good academic records across the country.

Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Scholarship brings a message of love, kindness, the sharing and responsibility of sponsors, aiming at helping and encouraging disadvantaged students to continue their studies, said Chairwomen of the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union, Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran.

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union granted 180 scholarships worth VND650 million (US$27,000), from VND1.5 million (US$62.5) to VND18 million (US$750) each.

By Thai Phuong - Translated by Kim Khanh