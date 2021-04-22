Nguyen Van Dung elected as Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Council

Nguyen Van Dung is elected as Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Council



The newly- elected leader was born in 1972 in Binh Chanh District, Ho Chi Minh City who holds the Master of Politics, Bachelor of Laws, Bachelor of Economics, the diploma of high-level political theory.

Besides, he had many years of experience working in positions of Standing Deputy Secretary of the District Party Committee of Tan Phu District, Head of the Economy and Budget Division - Ho Chi Minh City People's Council and Chairman of the People’s Committee of District 1.

