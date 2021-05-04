Nha Be District proposes investor to boost construction projects of four bridges

Phuoc Loc Bridge linking Phuoc Loc Commune up to Phuoc Kien Commune, Nha Be District, was opened traffic on January 7, 2021 (Illustrative photo)

The works include Rach Tom and Rach Doi bridges that have been approved by the municipal authorities; and Long Kieng and Rach Dia bridges whose compensation, site clearance and resettlement have been implementing.



The construction project of Long Kieng bridge has the land area of 2 hectares that needs to be retaken affecting 131 households. So far, 25 families have received compensation for land to hand over their premises of 3,375 square meters since 2005.

The Rach Dia bridge project has the total retaking land of 8.446 square meters with 40 affected families and two organizations.

