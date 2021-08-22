No new Covid-19 cluster emerged in HCMC in past week

Medical workers take samples for Covid-19 testing. (Photo: SGGP)

On August 21, 2,546 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the total number of recovered patients from January 1 to now to 87,805, and 278 were dead. Over the past week, the city has had no new outbreaks that need monitoring. There are currently 16 ongoing Covid-19 clusters.



HCMC vaccinated 93,366 people yesterday. Vaccination was orderly and stable at injection points. Since the city started organizing the first round of vaccination until the end of August 20, it had vaccinated 5,385,064 people. Of which, 183,832 people have had two injections. All have been safe.



The city has taken samples for surveillance according to regulations. Residential groups are categorized into four groups, including green, yellow, orange, and red, and tested according to the regulations of the municipal People's Committee to assess risky areas and control infection in the community. F0 cases at the concentrated isolation areas were sampled for the first RT-PCR test within 24 hours upon receipt and on the seventh day. F0 and F1 cases isolated in the concentrated isolation areas or at home were tested on the first day and the 14th day by rapid antigen testing.



From April 27 to August 21, the city had taken 1,335,082 samples, including 819,987 single samples and 515,095 pooled ones, with 4,762,346 people being. The total number of samples that have not had results was 9,601, including 6,989 single samples and 2,612 pooled ones.



Currently, the city organizes mobile medical stations to collaborate with the local rapid response team to take care of and monitor F0's health while treating at home. The city provides medicines and basic medical equipment at mobile medical stations and distributes suitable medicine bags for F0 cases for treatment at home.









The number of F0 cases being isolated, monitored, and treated at home is 40,576 people. Of which, 20,208 cases are isolated at home from the beginning, and 20,368 continue to be isolated and monitored at home after being discharged. The number of F0 cases being isolated, monitored, and treated in concentrated isolation facilities in districts is 14,488 people. Nearly 3,000 F1 cases are isolated in concentrated isolation areas and 16,561 people at home.

