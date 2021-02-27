Non-motorized vechicles to be banned from driving through city center

According to the department’s proposal summited to the municipal People’s Committee, these vehicles have been banned to enter the city center, run on streets of Phan Dinh Giot (on the section from Nguyen Van Troi to Truong Son, Truong Son (on the section from Phan Dinh Giot to Hong Ha), Tran Quoc Hoan, Hoang Van Thu, Nguyen Van Troi, Nam Ky Khoi Nghia (on the section from Nguyen Van Troi to Dien Bien Phu) , Vo Van Kiet from 5 am to 1 pm and 4 pm to 10 pm from now until 2022.



They will not be also allowed to travel on Hanoi Highway (on the section from the National Road 1A to Cat Lai interchange); and national roads of 1A, 1K, 13, 22 and 50, Nguyen Van Linh and Nguyen Luong Bang streets from 6 am to 8 am and 4 pm to 7 pm.

From 2020-2025, the municipal authorities will limit three and four-wheel non-motorized vechicles on inner-city streets and adjust travelling tiem from 5 am to 10 pm. These old vechicles will be officially banned to travel through the city center by 2025.

There are 39 traffic accidents related to the three and four-wheel non-motorized vechicles from 2017 to present, said the department.





By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh