One million meals to be provided to needy people amid social distancing

Chairwoman of Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau (C, standing) cum director of the HCMC Social Security Center attends the signing ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The donation worth VND25 billion (more than US$ 1 million) will provide meals and gifts of essential goods for needy people, including disadvantaged households in more than 4,000 blocked sites across the city, unemployed workers and people suffering income loss, frontline healthcare workers in August and September.



The HCMC Labor Confederation also handed over 360 milk power cans to the HCMC Social Security Center to support workers hit hard by the pandemic.

The HCMC Social Security Center was established on August 15 to receive essential commodities and distribute food aid to help the needy amid social distancing order.

By Dinh Ly – Translated by Kim Khanh