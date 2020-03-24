Online public services strongly promoted in HCMC

It is evidently more convenient for citizens to submit administration documents online since they do not need to frequently visit the offices of Government agencies, considered a public place, in such a sensitive time of Covid-19 outbreak.

According to Mr. Vu Chung Suc from Binh Hung Hoa A Ward in Binh Tan District, residents in his neighborhood are eager to use this new method. If there is trouble, they come to the head of the residential quarter for help. Using online public services saves them much waiting time and give them result more quickly.

“In my neighborhood, 99 percent of the people have their own smart phone, so using phone apps for administration tasks and maintaining contact with the local authorities is truly easy”, added Mr. Suc.

Similarly, in Tan Tao A Ward of Binh Tan District, the rate of online received documents has reached 91.5 percent since the beginning of this year, a rise of 14 percent compared to this time last year.

Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Tan Tao A Ward Huynh Dang Ha reported that in many categories such as individual household business permit registration or private house address registration, 100 percent of the documents are sent online.

In Binh Tan District, the proportions of level 3 and level 4 online documents account for 58 percent and 27 percent, respectively.

In District 1, the number of citizens opting for online public services makes up nearly 96 percent in February 2020, compared to only 70 percent of last year. Chairman of the District 1 People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung shared that his office closely cooperates with banks so that people can pay fees online as well.

Director of the HCMC Department of Social Security Phan Van Men reported that nearly all social security registration documents as well as sick leave, maternity leave, work-related accidents, occupational diseases are processed online, after which results are sent by the post to concerned people.

According Mr. Ho Ngoc Tung, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Truong Thanh Ward in District 9, due to Covid-19, many citizens avoid direct visits to the ward headquarters for common tasks like private house address registration, certifying a copied document, and civil status registration as they use the online alternative. This also effectively contributes to the implementation of e-government and administrative reform.

In Hoc Mon District, thanks to the early launch of ‘Hoc Mon Truc Tuyen’ (Hoc Mon Online), the rate of documents submitted and processed online has reached 52 percent.

The similar case happens in Thu Duc District, where the percentage of online public service use increases by 30 percent compared to this time last year, with the particular rise of 100 percent in the category of labor-salary documents. The district has just introduced its ‘Thu Duc Truc Tuyen’ app to allow residents to carry out administration processes, check the document handling progress online while staying at home.

Lately, the HCMC People’s Committee has sent a message to encourage citizens and businesses in the city to opt for online services instead of directly carrying out these tasks at government agencies to minimize personal contact during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Accordingly, people in need can visit this website https://dichvucong.hochiminhcity.gov.vn for level-3 and level-4 public services.

In addition, in this sensitive time, the HCMC Post Office reduces its delivery fee by 20 percent for results of administration procedures.

By Manh Hoa, Kieu Phong – Translated by Huong Vuong