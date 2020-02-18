Online recruitment witnessing impressive increase in HCMC

According to Director of the HCMC Department of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs Le Minh Tan, during the time of this Covid-19 epidemic, many job fairs in HCMC decided to postpone. Therefore, companies in need rush to online job markets.

Take for example the website https://sieuthivieclam.vn/ run by a private organization - Yes Center, offering around 50,000 openings of various fields at the moment. NISSEY Vietnam Co. Ltd. decided to post job advertisements to hire 431 manual workers, engineers, and technicians with the salary ranging from VND7.5 million – 10 million (approx. US$323-$430) per month. So far, it has received many applications from newly graduates and more experienced ones.

Senior officers often prefer high-end jobs in such websites as https://www.vietnamworks.com and https://www.anphabe.com or the employment ecosystem https://mywork.com.vn, which normally post openings with a salary from VND15 million ($645) per month.

Sadly, certain recruitment websites like http://jesc.com.vn/ or http://vlhcm.vieclamvietnam.gov.vn/ run by state organizations have revealed their unacceptable slowness in updating information, making them less appealing to job seekers. The official website http://www.vieclamhcm.net/ by the HCMC Employment Service Center – a member of the HCMC Department of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs – only has 15 posts for jobs in Feb 2020, which obviously cannot meet the high demands of job finders in such a large city.

Explaining the outdated status of these websites, Director Le Minh Tan shared that a serious lack of sufficient infrastructure and human resources for the employment process has left these state organizations rather passive and hesitant in online recruitment.

Looking at the bright side, thanks to both online and offline job markets, laborers nowadays have a chance to compare and then select the most suitable positions for themselves, said Director of the Center of Forecasting Manpower Needs and Labor Market Information HCMC (Falmi) Tran Le Thanh Truc.

Meanwhile, frequently updated online job markets urge businesses to pay more attention to job benefits like bonus, paid holidays, insurance plans, and friendly working environment in order to attract more high-quality human resources.

Ms. Truc reported that in February 2020, HCMC needs around 30,000 employees, 14 percent of which must have a university degree. Another 14 percent needs to have a college degree, while 55 percent is required to have a vocational diploma. Some industries that are seeking a large number of laborers are textile, leather footwear, mechanics – automation, food processing, information technology.

Employers normally prefer applicants with positive working attitude, professional soft skills (communication skills, team work, autonomous working, working under high pressure, problem handling). They offer their employees a chance to work in a multi-national environment to fulfill complicated projects, which often lead to promotion and job satisfaction.

By Manh Hoa – Translated by Thanh Tam