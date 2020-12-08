Outgoing Indonesian Ambassador bids farewell to HCMC’s leaders

HCMC Party chief Nguyen Van Nen congratulated Indonesian Ambassador in receiving the Friendship Order of the Vietnamese State for his contributions to the bilateral ties during the five-year tenure in Vietnam.



Mr. Nen praised the significant role of the Ambassador in strengthening bilateral relations of Indonesia and Vietnam, including HCMC.

The bilateral trade turnover between the two countries has reached from US$3.3 billion in 2010 to US$9.1 billion in 2019. It is expected to be raised up to US$10 million after the COVID-19 outbreak has been basically put under control, the city’s leader hoped.

He noted that the two countries have common points, such as the high youth population rate, the technological development trend of AI (Artificial Intelligence), Block Chain, Fintech; and express his belief that Indonesia will gain success in preventing the spread of the pandemic and implement the economic recovery plan soon depending on the country’s youth population and the strong entrepreneurial spirit.

The Party Secretary also introduced the socio-economic situation of HCMC and its goals of becoming a center for economy, finance, trading, science, technology and culture in the ASEAN region.

He hoped the ambassador will continue to make outstanding to the relationship between two nations

For his part, Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Ibnu Hadi congratulated for Mr. Nen’s new role of Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC. The Ambassador believed that under the Party chief’s lead, the city will continue to develop to become the largest economic center in Vietnam.

On the same day, Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Ibnu Hadi paid a farewell visit to Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee cum Chairman of the municipal People's Committee, Nguyen Thanh Phong.





By Thuy Vu- Translated by Kim Khanh