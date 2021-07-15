Outstanding overseas Vietnamese receive Ho Chi Minh City Badge

Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong is discussing current matters with Danny Vo Thanh Dang (Photo: SGGP)



The people receiving the HCMC Badge this time are:

_Dr. Nguyen Dinh Uyen from the US – lecturer in the Faculty of Electronics and Telecoms, International University-Vietnam National University HCMC.

_Dr. Nguyen Duc Thai from the US – member of the TransMed-VN Prorgam.

_Prof. Dr. Mai Xuan Ly from Poland – Head of the Life Science Laboratory in the Institute for Computational Science and Technology under the HCMC Department of Science and Technology.

_Prof. Dr. Nguyen Minh Tho from Belgium – Head of the Laboratory of Molecular Science and Nanomaterials in the Institute for Computational Science and Technology under the HCMC Department of Science and Technology.

_Peter Hong from Australia – Standing Vice President cum General Secretary of the Business Association of Overseas Vietnamese (BAOOV).

_Danny Vo Thanh Dang from Singapore – Vice President of BAOOV and CEO of Global Health Assist - Vietnam.

_Lam De – Head of the Overseas Vietnamese Contact Committee of District 8

The Ho Chi Minh City Committee on Overseas Vietnamese stated that this recognition displays the high appreciation of the municipal authorities towards all Vietnamese individuals living in other nations and further boosts their involvement in the general growth of HCMC.

Among the badge receivers this time, Dr. Nguyen Duc Thai had considerable contribution to medical research activities to the fight against Covid-19 and the development of domestic Covid-19 vaccine.

Another outstanding figure is Peter Hong, who has played a great role in diplomatic activities and has been a bridge to connect the domestic business community with international counterparts in several countries like Australia, Malaysia, Thailand. His efforts have led to smoother export flows even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Danny Vo Thanh Dang has so far presented various practical proposals to HCMC regarding culture growth and HCMC brand name development. He has also participated in many startup forums to voice valuable suggestions to young overseas Vietnamese.

Mr. Phung Cong Dung (R), Chairman of the Overseas Vietnamese Committee of HCMC and Dr. Nguyen Dinh Uyen from the US – lecturer in the Faculty of Electronics and Telecoms, International University-Vietnam National University HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC, To Thi Bich Chau (L) talks to overseas Vietnamese (Photo: SGGP)

By Manh Hoa - Translated by Vien Hong