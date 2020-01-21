Over 1,000 workers offered air tickets to return hometowns for Tet holiday

According to the criteria of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and relevant units, the employees that had excellent achievements or individuals with their innovations and improvements recognized in 2019 will receive the tickets free of charge.This year, there will be five special flights for 900 workers departing from Ho Chi Minh City, including one flight to the capital city of Hanoi, two flights to Quy Nhon City in Binh Dinh Province on January 20, one flight to Vinh City in Nghe An Province and one flight to Dong Hoi in Quang Binh Province on January 21.In addition to these flights, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee booked an additional 200 seats for workers on two regular flights connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.Accordingly, Vietnam Airlines will support each worker to carry an additional of five kilograms of checked baggage, increasing the checked baggage allowance to 28 kilograms a passenger.This is an annual activity of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee with the purpose of encouraging as well as bringing more and more working motivations to employees, contributing to improving production efficiency of enterprises.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong