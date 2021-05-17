Over 121,000 arrivals tested for coronavirus at Covid-19 control stations

Healthcare workers are measuring the temperature of arrivals at a checkpoint. (Photo: SGGP)

Traffic police teams under the HCMC Road and Railway Traffic Police Department (PC08) have fined and reminded 58 people for violating Covid-19 restrictions, including 27 travelers with fever while 19,887 completed the health declaration when entering the city.

On May 14, the HCMC Government asked the municipal departments of Police and Health along with relevant units and local authorities of districts and Thu Duc City to re-establish 69 Covid-19 monitoring and control stations at the city’s gateways, piers, bus and train stations, borders with neighboring cities and provinces throughout the city, including 12 city-level stations and 57 district-level checkpoints.

The stations that have been put into operation starting at 0.00 am on May 15 will operate twenty-four hours a day.

Traffic police checks exiting/entering vehicles. Traffic police and military armed forces together with healthcare workers are always available at stations. More than 121, 000 arrivals are tested for coronavirus at Covid-19 control stations.



By Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh