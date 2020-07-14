Over 1.3 million city dwellers promise not to drop litter in streets

The chairwoman shared experience at an online conference to review mission in six months of 2020 yesterday.



Speaking at the conference, Standing Deputy Chairman of the HCMC Fatherland Front Nguyen Thanh Trung reported some activities in six months especially social contributions in the fight against Covid-19. The Committee and its member organizations and unions have carried out synchronous measures for the Covid-19 battle and economic growth.

In addition to dissemination of the city’s information and giving people from all walks of life encouragement to take part in movements to welcome the approaching 13th National Party Congress, the fatherland front committees at all-level have also launched campaigns such as “Residents from every walk of life together to build new rural districts and civilized urban areas” and “Vietnamese people use Vietnamese commodities”.

All 24 districts in the city have has systems to handle violations of environment hygiene and order by installing more than 23,000 surveillance cameras and 33, 000 waste bins in public places and residential alleys. Of 775 pollution spots, 741 have been converted in public entertainment areas or parks.

By Hoai Nam - Translated by Dan Thuy