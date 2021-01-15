Over 143,000 vehicles in HCMC not change license plates to yellow





Pursuant to the Circular No. 58/2020/TT-BCA dated June 16, 2020 of the Ministry of Public Security prescribing procedures for grant and revocation of registration certificates and number plates of road motor vehicles, owners of all business vehicles have to carry out the procedures of changing their license plates from white to yellow in advance December 31, 2021. After the above- mentioned date, cases that do not change the license plate will be handled according to Decree 100/2019 / ND-CP of the Government.In order to avoid penalty, the Road-Railway Traffic Police Division suggested that the transport businesses should promptly contact the vehicle registration points for instructions and procedures for license plates change, as following: Road Transport Management Office at 282 No Trang Long street, Ward 12, Binh Thanh District; Rach Chiec motor vehicle registration point at 212 National Highway No.1A, Tan Phu ward, District 9; An Suong motor vehicle registration point at 1509 Nguyen Anh Thu, Trung My Tay Ward, District 12 and Nam Sai Gon motor vehicle registration point at 1366 Huynh Tan Phat Street, Phu My Ward, District 7.Besides that, vehicle owners can register the change online via http://test.dichvucong.gov.vn

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Huyen Huong