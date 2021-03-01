Over 1.7 million students return to schools in HCMC

The mission team checked hygiene and preventative task in Tuoi Tho Preschool in District 8 where parents took their children to at 6.10 AM. Deputy Head of the Department of Education and Training Duong Tri Dung yesterday said that schools have completed disinfection task and students’ and parents’ health declarations.

From February 23, inter-department mission teams had been set up to check preparation work including classroom disinfection in schools. School managers have exerted efforts in ensuring safety for students when they resume going to schools, and enforce strict measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.



In a talk with SGGP reporter, Principal of Tuoi Tho Preschool Phung Thi Ngoc Hien said that the school disinfected classrooms on February 25 and 26. Parents were asked to do health declarations through website or zalo chat group.

Teachers of Tuoi Tho Preschool are instructing a small child to use disinfectant machine (Photo: SGGP) Students get their temperature checked and receive disinfectant in front of schools as well as are reminded to follow 5K principles including Khau trang (Facemask) – Khu khuan (Disinfection) – Khoang cach (Keeping distance) – Khong tap trung dong nguoi (No gathering) – Khai bao y te (Medical declaration).

Mr. Le Hong Son advised parents and teachers to pay attention to proactively preventative measures for toddlers aged from 19-36 months who are too young to themselves conduct hygienic measures.

Statistics shows that more than 70 percent of parents fill health declaration forms. This morning teachers continued reminding of completing health declarations. With their return, education and health authorities, as well as local governments continue to be on alert over the safety of students and school staff.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Trung from the Department of Education and Training said that all schools are well-prepared for welcoming students as they are experienced in preventing Covid-19.

Sixth grader Tran Vu Gia Khanh of Suong Nguyet Anh Junior High School in District 8 said that students were instructed to implement preventative measures especially washing hands with disinfectant and correct facemask.

Universities in the southern metropolis were ready to welcome back students on March 1; however, for students’ safety, many schools planned to re-start on March 6.

Vice Principal of the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HUTECH) Dr. Nguyen Quoc Anh said that the school has had plan to welcome back students as well as recorded students who have arrived in Covid-19-hit areas to ask them to finish quarantine time before entering the facility.

Like other educational institutions, the University of Finance – Marketing and the University of Science under the Vietnam National University System in HCMC enhanced preventative measures amongst teaching staffs, students and employees by asking them to finish health declaration sheets and install tracing application Bluezone.

For the safety of students and lecturers, the Industrial University, the Ho Chi Minh City University of Food Industry and the Pedagogy University in HCMC decided to extend online teaching and learning by three more weeks.

The Ministry of Education and Training said that most of cities and provinces in Vietnam decided students to return to schools on March 1 while the northern province of Hai Duong and Hai Phong City have not had official announcement of students’ return to school. Before, Hai Duong Department of Education and Training proposed in its document to reopen school on March 14 while Hai Phong scheduled on March 8.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan