  1. Ho Chi Minh City

Over 2,600 people complete centralized isolation in HCMC

SGGP
Many people expressed their deep thankfulness and compliment for support and health care of management board of isolation centers, doctors and health staffs after they strictly completed the 14-day quarantine. 

Over 2,600 people complete centralized isolation in HCMC

The Steering Committee for Covid -19 Prevention and Control under the Ho Chi Minh City Military Command in the city's centralized quarantine center and Vietnam National University - Ho Chi Minh City University Dormitory yesterday granted certificate and took 2,654 citizens home after they had completed more than 14-day isolation.

Earlier, around 930 citizens left Dormitory of Vietnam National University - Ho Chi Minh City Defense Education Center to return their home after more than two-week centralized isolation.

Some photos paused citizens leaving Vietnam National University - Ho Chi Minh City University Dormitory on April 6 after more than two week- quarantine:
Over 2,6000 people complete centralized isolation in HCMC ảnh 1
Over 2,6000 people complete centralized isolation in HCMC ảnh 2
Over 2,6000 people complete centralized isolation in HCMC ảnh 3
Over 2,6000 people complete centralized isolation in HCMC ảnh 4
Over 2,6000 people complete centralized isolation in HCMC ảnh 5

By Quang Huy- Huu Tan- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more