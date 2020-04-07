











The Steering Committee for Covid -19 Prevention and Control under the Ho Chi Minh City Military Command in the city's centralized quarantine center and Vietnam National University - Ho Chi Minh City University Dormitory yesterday granted certificate and took 2,654 citizens home after they had completed more than 14-day isolation.Earlier, around 930 citizens left Dormitory of Vietnam National University - Ho Chi Minh City Defense Education Center to return their home after more than two-week centralized isolation.

By Quang Huy- Huu Tan- Translated by Huyen Huong