Over 3,800 Covid-19 patients released from hospitals in HCMC as of July 28

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son (R) presents the certificate for a discharged patient.



Ho Chi Minh City is caring and treating for 36,771 Covid-19 cases, including patients with PCR tests and rapid tests. Of which, 875 severe patients are being used ventilators for treatment and 30 patients are under treatment with ECMO.





929 patients have died so far due to the disease.The health sector has detected one more chain of infection in a residential area in District 5. A total of 30 infectious chains have been zoning and strictly controlled.From May 26 to July 28, the city took 1,086,248 sample tests for Covid-19 from 5,029,388 people in the lock-down and isolation areas, buildings, industrial zones, export processing zones, high-tech parks. Of which, 12,690 sample tests are pending for the result.Regarding the vaccination, the city implemented the fifth phase of the vaccination program for prioritized groups following the Municipal People’s Committee’s plan.From July 22 to July 27, around 300,000 people in HCMC were vaccinated.The city requested the Ministry of Health to allocate more vaccine doses to accelerate the vaccination process. In the upcoming time, the city expects to perform vaccination from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. in wards, districts with a specific number of people.Currently, the city is monitoring and performing isolation for 44,363 cases at centralized quarantine areas and homes.The city has carried out the isolation for close contacts of Covid-19 cases and Covid-19 cases without symptoms at home and centralized isolation areas in districts and Thu Duc City.

By Thanh An- Translated by Huyen Huong