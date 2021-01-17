Over 50,000 youths participate in Spring Volunteer Campaign

The event aims to celebrate the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam that is scheduled to take place in Hanoi from January 25 to February 2; the 91st founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV); and respond the theme of 2021, “The Youth’s Start-ups”.



The campaign will include five main programs that will take place on January 17, January 30 and February 2, namely “Spring and Youth” marking the 13th National Party Congress and the 90th Anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam's Founding Day; “For a safe Tet” implementing preventive measures against coronavirus and complying with strict safety guidelines, including the Health Ministry’s 5K message, Khau trang (facemask) - Khu khuan (disinfection) - Khoang cach (distance) - Khong tu tap (no gathering) – Khai bao y te (health declaration); “Spring of Sharing” featuring activities of donating blood, offering Tet gifts to children, making chung cake (square, glutinous rice cake) for disadvantaged people; “Spring of Soldiers” paying visits and presenting Tet gifts to soldiers in border guard stations; and “For a civilizedTet” introducing cultural beauty and traditional Tet customs of Vietnam.

The 13th edition of its kind organized by the Youth Union and the Vietnam Student Association of Ho Chi Minh City will run until February 9.

After the launching ceremony, volunteers visited Thi Nghe Nursing Home, Thu Duc Mental Health Nursing Care Center and joined a blood donation at Children’s Cultural House in District 4.



More than 50,000 young people from univeristies and colleges throughout HCMC join the event. Chairwoman of Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau offers flowers to volunteers. Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Huu Hiep speaks at the event. Youths in the event



By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh