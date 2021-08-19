Over five million people in HCMC vaccinated against Covid-19

An old woman is vaccinated against Covid-19 in HCMC (Photo: SGGP) So far the city has implemented six vaccination campaigns.



Yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported that Vietnam recorded 8,800 Covid-19 cases from 6pm on August 17 to 6.30pm on August 18, including 12 imported ones and 8,788 domestic cases with 5,935 cases in the community.





Of the total Covid-19 cases , there were over 3,700 recoveries and 300 deaths.

HCMC still took the lead in the number of new infections with 3,731 cases, followed by Binh Duong (2,513), Dong Nai (443), Long An (428), Tien Giang (282) and Da Nang (278).

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak, the country recorded a total of 302,101 infections, ranking 73th out of 222 nations and territories. From the fourth wave of the outbreak on April 27, the country reported 298,064 Covid-19 cases. Among these, 108,534 people have recovered.

On August 17, 395,979 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered taking the total to 15.5 million doses including about 14 million people receiving their first shots.

SGGP