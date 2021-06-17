Over US$3.3 million support package proposed for small traders in HCMC

(Illustrative photo: SGGP)



The support will be applied from July 2021 to December and the rates of financial support will follow the classification of markets, equivalent to 50 percent of the market fee.

Beneficiaries are small traders in all traditional markets of the city heavily affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.Accordingly, the first-class markets would receive financial support of VND100,000 (US$4.4) per square meter a month, the second-class markets would be supported VND70,000 (nearly US$3.1) per square meter a month and the third-class markets would be supported VND50,000 (US$2.2) per square meter a month.

By Hai Ha – Translated by Huyen Huong