The funds will be spent on the construction project of smart management and digitalization database of the city land registration office, the Department’s smart management center and the smart data system project to facilitate administration formalities in the field of land.



At a yesterday working session with Deputy Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Hoa Binh and leaders of related agencies and departments, a representative of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment spoke that the Department is completing bidding formalities for land use right of 22 land lots, comprising of a 3.49 hectare area as per the government’s decree 167, 18 other land lots in Thu Thiem new urban area, 22 land lots in Thu Duc City and Binh Thanh District. As scheduled, the city will invite bidding for 16 land lots of 42.59 hectares.

The Department also announced to take back land lots which the city People’s Committee has given to the Land Fund Development Center or district site clearance boards. Fourteen land lots are planned to be taken back and the department will measure 27 other land lots in 47.9 hectares.

At the meeting, Director of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment Nguyen Toan Thang also delivered a petition for some land management issues to well carry out its tasks. He petitioned early solutions for the Department’s proposal on land management formalities to facilitate land use.

If the Department’s proposal on land management formalities is approved, the Department will work with the Department of Construction and the Department of Planning and Investment on the addition of land demand, condition for land lease, and land use right transferring into the formalities of investment projects.

In regard to households’ land formalities, the Department proposed the city People’s Committee to early issue some amendments to streamline regulations of land giving and land use right transferring.

Deputy Chairman Le Hoa Binh basically agreed with the Department’s proposals provided that they make management tasks more effective; yet, he ordered to place priorities on each task and ensure the connections between departments.

By Do Tra Giang - Translated by Uyen Phuong