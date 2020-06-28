Over US$8 mln sent to HCMC Covid-19 Prevention and Control Fund

According to a report of anti-Covid-19 results from the Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in Ho Chi Minh, it has actively cooperated with the Department of Propaganda and Training of the HCMC Party Committee, the Department of Mass Mobilization of the HCMC Party Committee and other relevant agencies to propagandize and popularize implementation of the pandemic prevention and control measures and to promote the responsibility of each citizen in protecting their health and the community.In addition, the Standing Committee of Vietnam Fatherland Front in Ho Chi Minh City launched a campaign of fundraising and calling for all the citizens to support the Covid-19 prevention and control and assist drought and saltwater intrusion- hit localities.As of Mach 20, more than VND70 billion (over US$3 million), including over VND60 billion (nearly US$2.6 million) for the Covid-19 prevention and control activities has been supported by teams and individuals.With the contribution above, the Fundraising Board of HCMC Covid-19 Prevention and Control Fund has deployed many meaningful activities such as supporting doctors, nurses and medical staffs at Covid-19 treatment facilities and concentrated isolation areas, interdisciplinary forces at round-the-clock posts and Covid-19 control stations in the city; purchasing medical equipment and ambulance; supporting lottery sellers and the poor affected by Covid-19 pandemic and those who are at isolation areas.

By Hoai Nam- Translated by Huyen Huong