Overall planning scheme of Thu Duc City required to be completed soon

A corner of Thu Duc City (Photo: SGGP)

The municipal People’s Committee has asked the Department of Planning and Architecture to collect opinions from members of the steering board on building the highly interactive innovation district in the eastern part of the city for the planning, especially the construction of logistic centers following a project to develop HCMC’s logistics sector from now through 2025 which was approved.



The overall planning scheme of Thu Duc City must also focus on land allocation for the construction of key projects, including a research institute for innovation, a center for pharmaceutical research and manufacturing, the Vietnam National University-HCMC.

The HCMC Department of Planning and Architecture must urgently complete the project to send to the City People’s Committee before submitting it to the HCMC People's Council for consideration in the upcoming session.

After receiving approval from the HCMC People's Council, the planning scheme of Thu Duc City by 2040 with a vision to 2060 is expected to be submitted to the Ministry of Construction and Prime Minister in the second quarter of this year.

The hi-tech park in Thu Duc City





By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh