Overseas Vietnamese entrepreneurs present 100,000 TS95 masks to HCMC

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (3rd, R) and representatives of the Overseas Vietnamese entrepreneurs (Photo: SGGP)

These masks worth VND300 million (US$13,000) will be handed over to the frontline forces in districts and Thu Duc City.



Speaking at the receiving ceremony, Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le expressed her sincere thanks to the enterprises for their contribution to support the city in the fight against the pandemic.

She said that the municipal People’s Council has called on various sources to assist needy individuals affected by the Covid-19 pandemic with each gift including five kilos of rice, fish sauce, food and essential items.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Van Dung (2nd, L) and Chief of Office of the HCMC delegation of National Assembly (NA) deputies and the City People's Council, Do Thi Minh Quan (2nd, R) receive masks from Mr. Le Ba Linh (L) and Ms. Le Thi My Chau (R). (Photo: SGGP)

In response to the call, Chairman of Pacific Foods and member of the Vietnam-Thailand Friendship Association Le Ba Linh and Chairwoman of the Vina First, Vietnamese American Le Thi My Chau registered to donate 5,000 bottles of fish sauce and five tons of rice.

Previously, Pacific Foods Joint Stock Company on July 25 coordinated with other units to support 25 tons of vegetables to people in districts, hospitals, quarantine facilities, charity kitchens providing food relief and Zero-VND stalls in the city.



City's leaders extend sincere thanks to enterprises. (Photo: SGGP)



By Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh