Pace of HCMC vaccinations accelerates



Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Duong Anh Duc; Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau; Deputy Director of the Department of Health Nguyen Hoai Nam will be leaders of the team for negotiating and buying vaccine.

Vice Chairman of the city People's Committee Duong Anh Duc, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee Ngo Minh Chau, and Deputy Director of the Department of Health Nguyen Huu Hung are responsible for supplying vaccines and injecting vaccine.

On behalf of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, the team for negotiation and purchase of Covid-19 vaccine will find vaccine sources from reputable manufacturers and distributors in the world and connect with importers of Covid-19 vaccine; moreover, the team will consult the People's Committee about negotiation on prices of vaccine and payment methods in accordance with current regulations.

The remaining team will consult the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City on priority groups and organize vaccination to increase vaccination coverage as soon as possible.

While Ms.To Thi Bich Chau led a delegation to inspect Covid-19 vaccination sites she said that relevant forces and agencies have worked closely in medical screening, explaining health problems and post-injection reactions. However, she noted the pace of vaccination should be accelerated to ensure the completion set by the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Health.

Assoc. Prof-Dr. Tang Chi Thuong, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, said that in order to ensure safety for those experiencing post-vaccination reactions, health care workers from 115 Emergency Center and all hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City are ready in injection venues.

In industrial parks and export processing zones, 22 emergency teams each comprising of one doctor, one or two nurses, one driver, and ambulances are prepared to provide first aid to those with serious reactions.

Vice Chairman Duong Anh Duc has just signed a decision to establish concentrated medical isolation areas at hotels voluntarily paid for by patients and contacts. Accordingly, ten new paid isolation areas were established at 10 hotels in District 1, District 3, Thu Duc City and Tan Binh District. These isolation areas must meet many criteria on Covid-19 prevention and control regulations.

On the same day, he signed a decision to establish a 550-bed field hospital to treat Covid-19 patients Pham Ngoc Thach with 450 employees located on the premise of Pham Ngoc Thach Hospital at 120 Hong Bang in Ward 12 in District 5.

