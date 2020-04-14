Party Chief requires to take heed of disadvantaged people amid Coronavirus

Mr. Nhan made the statement at a live conference on the city prevention of the novel coronavirus yesterday. He also emphasized on the roadmap of disbursement for the unemployed laborers because of coronavirus pandemic.



Party Chief Nhan sent his thank–you to benefactors and enterprises who have greatly contributed to help low income communities hoping that every city dweller will join hand in the fight against the deadly virus to help the beautiful southern metropolis escaping the pandemic.

Regarding re-opening schools after coronavirus closures, he said that the city will reopen schools in the middle of May only if schools meet standards of Covid-19 prevention.

He proposed that the Department of Education and Training and universities jointly formulate an assessment plan of of Covid-19 prevention for schools and the plan must be finished by April 30.

Speaking at the conference, Mr. Nhan said that coronavirus development is still complicated in the world; therefore, Vietnam must maintain its alert on the pandemic. Vietnam has carried out measures including isolating at-risk people and social distancing practice.

Accordingly, the Southeast Asian country has had initial fruitful achievement thanks to correct measures and people’s determination in the battle against the virus.

At the peak time, HCMC had 54 people contracting Covid-19 and 42 were hospitalized but now 14 are being treated in medical facilities. Moreover, just 1.2 percent of the total hospital beds the city prepared was used. He hailed the health sector and medical workers’ efforts in keeping the city normal.

However, Party Chief Nhan fretted the risk of coronavirus spread and exposure in large businesses. Health inspectors have paid visits to giant companies to check prevention tasks to assess the risk in these establishments. According to Mr. Nhan, businesses can operate only when they must meet prevention requirements.

Additionally, he revealed the city has cleared all centralized isolation area; yet, the steering board of Covid-19 prevention should find new places as preparation of fresh outbreaks. For instance, the steering board decided not to use student dormitory in the Vietnam National University in Thu Duc District, the board must find out another place namely military base.

He suggested the steering board to have the roadmap of social distancing practice in the second quarter; for instance, the city must have a road map when a restaurant can receive 50 customers and then 100 customers in addition to wearing face masks and washing hand with sanitizers.

By staff writers – Translated by Uyen Phuong