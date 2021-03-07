Party Committee discuss key solutions to turn Thu Duc into smart city

One of significant tasks in 2021 is the continuity of the city’s stable state machinery to ensure the effectiveness in management for the city development. When it comes to this task, the city must enhance re-structuring of the machinery and re-arranging of administrative staffs as well as grading of levels and powers along with supervision for transparency.



The party committee said that it would also focus on spreading the information of the 13th National Party Congress and the 11th Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress as well as applying these congresses' resolutions into reality.

With regard to building up a strong party, meeting participants emphasized on the continuous implementation of Resolution No.4 on Party building and rectification adopted at the fourth plenum of the 12th Party Central Committee. They also emphasized on improvement of the managerial skills and abilities of leaders.

Additionally, participants were determined to maintain stable social security to pave the way for Thu Duc City’s socio-economic growth.

Speaking at the meeting, Thu Duc City Party Chief Nguyen Van Hieu ordered staffs in state organizations in the city to actively take part in the building up of the party and the government to improve residents’ living conditions.

Party Chief Hieu speaks at the meeting (Photo: SGGP) First of all, Party Chief Hieu stressed that Thu Duc City must intensify application of IT and digitalization in management tasks which are important steps to move toward building smart city and urban administration. Besides, each organization must set their own specific goals with the aim to benefit locals in the field of economy, culture, education and medicine.

Additionally, Mr. Hieu required state-run organizations and agencies to inform residents about governmental policies and mechanisms to get dwellers’ consensus during the building and development of Thu Duc City with orientation towards a smart and sustainable city.

Before, the People’s Committee in Thu Duc City submitted its paper in which set 26 goals for 2021 including collection of VND8,327 billion (US$359,344,016) for the city state budget, the proportion of disbursement for basic construction investment of 95 percent against the assigned plan and growing 250,000 trees.

Last but not least, the newly-established city will focus on site clearance in major projects comprising of Saigon Hi-tech Park, Thu Thiem new urban area, Ethnic Cultural History Park and urban renewal in Long Binh Ward. Especially, the city proposed specific mechanisms for its future growth.

By Kieu Phong - Translated by Anh Quan