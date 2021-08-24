Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Nguyen Van Nen (C) offers flowers to Mr. Phan Van Mai (Photo: SGGP)

The newly elected Chairman received 87 out of 89 votes of deputies at the meeting.



Speaking at the event, Mr. Phan Van Mai stressed that he will take drastic actions to combat the pandemic and provide better care for the poor people.

He will also pay attention to key missions, including building socio-economic development plan adapting to disease prevention and new normal conditions, proposing new mechanisms, policies and solutions for mobilizing resources, especially human resource to serve for the socio-economic development, the stability and enhancement of the people's living standards.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Phan Van Mai extended his deepest condolences to Covid-19 victims' families who have suffered a loss during this pandemic and sincere thanks to all frontline forces that are hardly worked all day in the battle against the virus for protecting the people’s health.

He hoped that the city will receive the support of the entire political system, the Government, organizations and individuals throughout the country to overcome this challenging time.

On the other hand, Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Nguyen Van Nen said that Mr. Nguyen Thanh Phong was appointed deputy head of the Central Economic Commission by the Political Bureau.

Mr. Phan Van Mai was born in 1973 in Ben Tre Province’s Giong Trom District. He has a Master's degree in Business Administration and bachelor’s degree in English language and graduated from a training course on advanced-level political theory.

He took key positions, including Secretary of the Party Committee cum Chairman of the People’s Council of the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre from August, 2019 to May 2021, Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC’s Party Committee for the 2020-2025 term from June 1, 2021.

