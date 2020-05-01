Passenger buses in HCMC allowed to operate again

Respectively, passenger buses, taxi, privately contracted buses and tourist buses are allowed to come back as normally. For subsidized bus fleets, the city Department will re-check and announce details of routes for re-operation from May 4.



As scheduled, half of 69 subsidized bus fleets will be allowed to resume operation at 50 percent their capacity along approved routes and 27 other bus fleets will still temporarily suspend operation.

From May 11, 69 subsidized bus fleets can resume operation with 80 percent their capacity along approved routes and the remaining buses will operate at 50 percent their capacity along approved routes.

For non-subsidized buses and long-haul buses between Ho Chi Minh City and neighboring provinces, the Department and other provinces will work together on proposal of long-haul bus operators to meet travel demand.

Passenger buses can resume at 100 percent their capacity along approved routes and 50 percent their capacity along approved routes in low-risk provinces and high-risk provinces respectively.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Anh Quan