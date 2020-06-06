Pedestrian bridge across Sai Gon River shaped mangrove palm leaf

Vice chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, Vo Van Hoan asked the departments of Planning and Architecture, and Transportation along with relevant others to work with the consultancy unit in June to complete the project and send a report on the implementation process to the HCMC People's Committee and the standing board of the city's Party Committee.



The footbridges will connect with public transport works, such as Ba Son underground station of the Metro Line 1 between Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and Suoi Tien Tourist Park in District 9, Bach Dang boat station, Nguyen Hue walking street, Ben Nha Rong (Dragon House Wharf)- Ho Chi Minh Museum. It must offer a landing area with a wide view of landscape, themed paint color and be installed with systems of lighting and roof cooling misting.

The Department of Planning and Investment will be delegated to select investors after the Standing Board of the HCMC Party Committee approved the project.





By Quoc Hung - Translated by Kim Khanh