People in HCMC required to stay at home, limit non-essential travel

Residents are shopping at a supermarket. (Photo: SGGP)
The requirement was part of an urgent official dispatch No.2279/UBND-VX sent on July 8 by the Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong in implementing Directive No. 16/CT-TTg dated March 31, 2020 of the Prime Minister on urgent measures to prevent and control the Covid-19 pandemic.
According to the dispatch, all citizens must control the outbreak with stringent measures from the municipal government, such as wearing masks, washing hands with hand sanitizer, health declaration.
Mission teams for inspecting and controlling Covid-19 prevention task of districts and Thu Duc City are available 24 hours a day to check and impose strict fines on those violating Covid-19 prevention rules, especially persons leaving home without rational reasons.
The authorities of Thu Duc City, districts, competent departments and units, businesses owned by the municipal government across HCMC have to ensure the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control forces as well as adequate food supply and distribution in the city.
HCMC has imposed the 15-day citywide social distancing order starting on July 9 with the principle of every household, village, commune, district and province going into self-isolation.
The steering committees for Covid-19 prevention and control of Thu Duc City and districts must strictly carry out the principals and take the advantage of 15-day social distancing in the entire city to limit the spread of virus.
Residents have been required to stay at home and limit non-essential travel, except for essential needs of food, medical coverage, and other urgent and essential purposes.
