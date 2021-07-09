People in HCMC required to stay at home, limit non-essential travel

The requirement was part of an urgent official dispatch No.2279/UBND-VX sent on July 8 by the Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong in implementing Directive No. 16/CT-TTg dated March 31, 2020 of the Prime Minister on urgent measures to prevent and control the Covid-19 pandemic.



According to the dispatch, all citizens must control the outbreak with stringent measures from the municipal government, such as wearing masks, washing hands with hand sanitizer, health declaration.