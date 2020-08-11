People should keep vigilant in fight against Covid-19: Chairman Phong

Chairman Phong said that though Ho Chi Minh City has not discovered any community transmission cases and the pandemic is under control, the city will be badly affected if the pandemic develops complicatedly in the world.



Moreover, the city has to both apply preventative measures and recover economic growth. Therefore, he asked all agencies, departments, sectors and residents to strictly implement the Prime Minister’s guidance on Covid-19 prevention to protect people.

Chairpersons of people’s committees in districts, wards and directors of departments and sectors must take heed of the pandemic prevention. Members of party unions must wear facemasks in public places. Each employees in state competent agencies are assigned to do certain work so that all state system work synchronously.

Management mechanism must be changed to suit with each phase of different periods and with the pandemic development and situation.

Mr. Phong requested the municipal Department of Health to re-check with the aim to early detect transmission sources. Moreover, the Department must work with authorities in the central City of Da Nang to keep an eye on 600 tourists who are still in Da Nang as well as isolate them when they return to HCMC.

Furthermore, Chairman Phong ordered medical establishments to provide examination at patients’ home especially those aged over 60 to prevent death.

The Department of Health must increase testing on drivers, receptionists, and traders in wholesale markets who are vulnerable to the disease. Last but not least, the health sector must update these facilities which are able to carry out tests.

Additionally, the health sector must increase monitor on dengue fever, hand-foot-and mouth , and diphtheria which has been spreading in the Central Highlands region.

Leaders of people’s committees in districts and wards will be held accountable if outbreaks of diseases occur in the jurisdiction. Simultaneous, state competent agencies and local administrations must be active in removing difficulties for business establishments to boost production aiming to reduce economic loss.

In regard to wearing facemask in public places, Deputy Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem said that 841 people have been fined for not wearing facemasks.

He proposed local administrators to enhance supervision imposing fines on violators to raise their awareness of the pandemic.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan