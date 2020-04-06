People undergo medical checks before entering HCMC amid wake of Covid-19

In the National Highway 1A, medical workers, traffic wardens and police officers arranged all vehicles into order so that all drivers and passengers had their temperatures taken.



Within an hour, medical workers took hundreds of people’s temperatures discovering five people with high temperature. Those experiencing high temperature were asked to stay in the checkpoints for a while for repeated checkups and health status declaration.

Chief of traffic inspectorate Tran Quoc Khanh said thousands of people entering the city had normal temperatures. Those suffering slightly high temperatures were kept in the checkpoints 20-30 minutes to re-check their temperatures. Those still had abnormal temperature were questioned by medical workers for further investigation.

The novel coronavirus has infected over 1.2 million people and killed more than 69,418 globally, according to Ministry of Health statistics.

A medical worker gives hand sanitizer to a driver (Photo: SGGP)



By Quoc Hung - Translated by Uyen Phuong